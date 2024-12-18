Troy Terry gets the last-minute winner in the Ducks' late rally to stun NHL-best Winnipeg 3-2

By Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 10:55 p.m.

 
Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) controls the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif.

Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) controls the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Troy Terry scored the tiebreaking goal with 24 seconds left, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied late for a 3-2 victory over the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets. Frank Vatrano scored his second goal with 4:46 left for the Ducks, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 19. Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who had won five of seven. Vatrano got an assist when he broke up a pass between Jets defensemen Haydn Fleury and Neil Pionk deep in Winnipeg's end. Terry pounced on the puck and scored.

