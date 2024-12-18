Matthew Tkachuk's 2 goals lead Panthers past Wild 6-1

By Brian Hall, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 10:43 p.m.

 
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk, left, celebrates his goal with center Aleksander Barkov during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn.

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk, left, celebrates his goal with center Aleksander Barkov during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 6-1 on Wednesday night. Aaron Ekblad added his second goal of the season to go with two assists, and Mackie Samoskevich, Niko Mikkola and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for Florida. Tkachuk has 13 goals this season and has scored eight times in his past eight games. Marco Rossi scored his 12th goal of the season for Minnesota. Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots.

