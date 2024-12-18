QB Thompson-Robinson excited about start this week, thinks he can be long-term solution for Browns

By Tom Withers, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 4:13 p.m.

 
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio — Dorian Thompson-Robinson has three weeks to show the Browns he can be a permanent piece. Not just the short-term fix at quarterback. The long-term answer. With the team's future at QB so unsettled, Thompson-Robinson, who will start this week against Cincinnati, said he's viewing the next three games as his opportunity to show the Browns he can be their starter in 2025 — and maybe beyond. Thompson-Robinson is taking over for Jameis Winston, who was benched by Browns coach Kevin Stefanski after throwing eight interceptions in his past three games. Thompson-Robinson started three games last season as a rookie, going 1-2.

Tom Withers

