Jayden Daniels is maturing into a better pocket passer late in his rookie year with the Commanders

By Stephen Whyno, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 3:46 p.m.

 
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) sets back to pass the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) sets back to pass the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

4 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ASHBURN, Va. — Jayden Daniels has gotten his groove back as a pocket passer. The Washington Commanders rookie quarterback has completed nearly 82% of his attempts over the past two games with five touchdown throws and just one interception. That's a major improvement after he was at 61% over his previous five games, when he was coming off a rib injury. It is not a coincidence Washington has won two in a row to get to 9-5 after a three-game losing streak. Daniels, who turned 24 Wednesday, remains the favorite to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
Stephen Whyno

    Most Viewed

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  