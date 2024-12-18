Dembélé scores 2 and Donnarumma injured as PSG beats Monaco to increase French league lead

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MONACO — Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain has opened a 10-point lead at the top of the French league standings before the year-end break. It won 4-2 at Monaco on Wednesday in a match marred by Gianluigi Donnarumma's injury. Ousmane Dembélé scored a brace and striker Goncalo Ramos put PSG back in the lead with seven minutes left as he headed in a corner after coming in as a substitute in the lively encounter at the Stade Louis II. Dembélé added more luster to PSG's win deep in stoppage time when he completed his brace. Monaco remained in third place, level on points with second-place Marseille which has one match in hand.