After being traded twice in a day, new Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz is eager to settle in

By Will Graves, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 2:46 p.m.

 
FILE - Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Spencer Horwitz reaches for an infield grounder during a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

FILE - Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Spencer Horwitz reaches for an infield grounder during a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File)

Leer en español

PITTSBURGH — New Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz is eager to get to work. Horwitz was acquired by the Pirates during a dizzying 90-minute stretch in early December in which he was traded from Toronto to Cleveland to Pittsburgh. The Pirates are hoping the 27-year-old can bring some stability to a position that's been a revolving door of late. They have had four different opening day first basemen in each of the last four seasons. Horwitz hit .265 with 12 homers and 40 RBIs in 97 games in 2024 for the Blue Jays.

Will Graves

