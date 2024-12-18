Simona Halep gets a wild-card entry for Australian Open qualifying

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 2:41 p.m.

 
FILE - Simona Halep, of Romania, returns a shot to Daria Snigur, of Ukraine, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York.

FILE - Simona Halep, of Romania, returns a shot to Daria Snigur, of Ukraine, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep and Lleyton Hewitt's 16-year-old son Cruz Hewitt are among the players who have been awarded wild-card entries for Australian Open qualifying. Tennis Australia announced the wild-card recipients on Wednesday. Qualifying begins on Jan. 6. The main-draw action at the first Grand Slam tournament of 2025 will begin on Jan. 12. Halep was the runner-up at Melbourne Park in 2018 and won major titles at the French Open later that year and at Wimbledon in 2019. She is currently 877th and hasn't played at any Grand Slam tournament since 2022 after missing 1 1/2 years because of a doping case.

