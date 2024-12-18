Alabama safety Malachi Moore to miss bowl game against Michigan with injury

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 2:08 p.m.

 
Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) reacts after a defensive play against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore (13) reacts after a defensive play against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Leer en español

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama All-America safety Malachi Moore will miss the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide's bowl game against Michigan with an injury that had plagued him much of the season. Coach Kalen DeBoer said Moore was scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday and would miss the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 in Tampa, Florida. DeBoer didn't disclose the nature of the injury. Moore, a fifth-year senior, was a second-team Associated Press All-American after making 70 tackles with two interceptions and posting a team-leading eight pass breakups.

The Associated Press

