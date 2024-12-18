Italy's oldest soccer club Genoa taken over by Romanian businessman Dan Șucu

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

GENOA, Italy — Italy's oldest soccer club is now under the ownership of Romanian businessman Dan Șucu. Genoa announced that Șucu had acquired a majority stake after a capital increase of 40 million euros ($42 million) for a 77% share. The club hopes that Șucu who also owns Romanian team Rapid Bucharest will bring "financial stability" following months of uncertainty under the troubled Miami-based 777 Partners. The club was founded in 1893 and sold to 777 Partners three years ago ending previous owner Enrico Preziosi's 18 years in charge.