Italy's oldest soccer club Genoa taken over by Romanian businessman Dan Șucu

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 12:34 p.m.

 
Genoa's coach Patrick Vieira eacts during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

Genoa's coach Patrick Vieira eacts during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Genoa at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Leer en español

GENOA, Italy — Italy's oldest soccer club is now under the ownership of Romanian businessman Dan Șucu. Genoa announced that Șucu had acquired a majority stake after a capital increase of 40 million euros ($42 million) for a 77% share. The club hopes that Șucu who also owns Romanian team Rapid Bucharest will bring "financial stability" following months of uncertainty under the troubled Miami-based 777 Partners. The club was founded in 1893 and sold to 777 Partners three years ago ending previous owner Enrico Preziosi's 18 years in charge.

The Associated Press

