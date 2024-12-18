Commanders' Jonathan Allen could be back this season after tearing pectoral muscle in October

By Stephen Whyno, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 18, 2024 at 3:52 p.m. | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 12:29 p.m.

 
FILE - Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) looks on between plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Baltimore.

FILE - Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) looks on between plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, FIle)

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen could be back this season after all, two months after having surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. The team opened Allen's 21-day practice window to pave the way for him to play after he was expected to be out for the rest of the season. The soon-to-be 30-year-old was injured on Oct. 13 at Baltimore. Coach Dan Quinn said Allen's tear was not as bad as initially feared and the team figured out not long after surgery that a return was possible.

