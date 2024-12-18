Central Missouri's Zach Zebrowski among 4 repeat first-team picks on AP Division II All-America team

By Eric Olson, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 9:58 a.m.

 

Central Missouri quarterback Zach Zebrowski is among four players who were repeat first-team selections to The Associated Press Division II All-America team. Joining Zebrowski were Wingate defensive lineman Marquise Fleming, Augustana defensive back Peyton Buckley and Colorado Mines punter Blake Doud. Zebrowski won the 2023 Harlon Hill as Division II's most outstanding player. Zebrowski is among six finalists for the Harlon Hill on the first team. The others are Ferris State quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Charleston (West Virginia) running back Chavon Wright, Virginia Union running back Jada Byers, Valdosta State quarterback Sammy Edwards and CSU Pueblo wide receiver Reggie Retzlaff.

