LSU's Aneesah Morrow is a rebounding machine and leads the nation in boards

By Doug Feinberg, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

 
LSU guard Aneesah Morrow (24) reacts after making a basket while being fouled by Seton Hall in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn.

LSU guard Aneesah Morrow (24) reacts after making a basket while being fouled by Seton Hall in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — LSU's Aneesah Morrow leads the nation in rebounding, averaging nearly 14.1 a game. She moved into the career Top 25 in Division I history and now has 1,412 in her career. At her current pace, she could finish in the top three all-time. No. 5 LSU heads to Chicago to play UIC Thursday in a homecoming game for the Tigers' star. Morrow played the first two years of her college career at DePaul before transferring to LSU to have a chance to compete for national championships.

