Man United coach Amorim says club needs 'big talents' like Rashford

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says the club needs players like Marcus Rashford after the forward was quoted as saying he was ready for a new challenge. Rashford was dropped from United's squad for its 2-1 win against Manchester City on Sunday. It has led to widespread speculation about his future and Rashford discussed the possibility of leaving in an interview on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Rashford is under contract until 2028. He is a graduate of United's famed academy, which has produced many of its greatest players like Bobby Charlton, George Best, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.