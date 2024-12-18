Man United coach Amorim says club needs 'big talents' like Rashford

By James Robson, Associated Press | Updated - Dec. 18, 2024 at 8:39 a.m. | Posted - Dec. 18, 2024 at 3:50 a.m.

 
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, left, and Manchester United's manager Rúben Amorim meet ahead the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, left, and Manchester United's manager Rúben Amorim meet ahead the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says the club needs players like Marcus Rashford after the forward was quoted as saying he was ready for a new challenge. Rashford was dropped from United's squad for its 2-1 win against Manchester City on Sunday. It has led to widespread speculation about his future and Rashford discussed the possibility of leaving in an interview on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Rashford is under contract until 2028. He is a graduate of United's famed academy, which has produced many of its greatest players like Bobby Charlton, George Best, Ryan Giggs and David Beckham.

