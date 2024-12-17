Tensions flare for NBA Cup title game between Bucks and Thunder

By Mark Anderson, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 10:44 p.m.

 
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wrestles for a loose ball with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the first half of the championship game in the NBA Cup basketball tournament Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wrestles for a loose ball with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the first half of the championship game in the NBA Cup basketball tournament Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Tuesday night's championship between Milwaukee and Oklahoma City didn't quite have the intensity of a playoff game, but the high energy that has typified the second version of the NBA Cup was ratcheted up. With a trophy and a significant amount of money on the line it was clear this was no normal mid-December game. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said after his team's 97-81 loss to the Bucks that it was closer to elevated regular season than the playoffs.

Mark Anderson

