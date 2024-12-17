Andrews scores 21 and No. 18 UCLA beats Prairie View A&M 111-75 for its 9th straight victory

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LOS ANGELES — Dylan Andrews scored 21 points, Tyler Bilodeau added 18 and No. 18 UCLA extended its winning streak to nine games with a 111-75 victory over Prairie View A&M. Eric Dailey scored 14 points, Kobe Johnson 12 and Trent Perry 11 for the Bruins (10-1), who shot 59% overall and made 10 of 21 3-point attempts. Aday Mara had 10 rebounds. Jordan Tillmon scored 24 points for the Panthers (1-10), who shot 47% and also made 10 of 21 from beyond the arc. Nick Anderson added 19 points and Marcel Bryant 12.