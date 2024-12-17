Andrews scores 21 and No. 18 UCLA beats Prairie View A&M 111-75 for its 9th straight victory

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 10:04 p.m.

 
UCLA forward William Kyle III (24) looks to shoot while under pressure from Prairie View forward Marcel Bryant, center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.

UCLA forward William Kyle III (24) looks to shoot while under pressure from Prairie View forward Marcel Bryant, center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/William Liang)

LOS ANGELES — Dylan Andrews scored 21 points, Tyler Bilodeau added 18 and No. 18 UCLA extended its winning streak to nine games with a 111-75 victory over Prairie View A&M. Eric Dailey scored 14 points, Kobe Johnson 12 and Trent Perry 11 for the Bruins (10-1), who shot 59% overall and made 10 of 21 3-point attempts. Aday Mara had 10 rebounds. Jordan Tillmon scored 24 points for the Panthers (1-10), who shot 47% and also made 10 of 21 from beyond the arc. Nick Anderson added 19 points and Marcel Bryant 12.

