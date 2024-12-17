Donato caps Blackhawks comeback, Blackhawks top Capitals 3-2

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Ryan Donato scored his team-leading 11th goal with 2:18 left in regulation to cap Chicago's three-goal, third-period rally and lift the Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. TJ Brodie connected with 5:53 left in the third period to tie it at 2. Ilya Mikheyev scored Chicago's first short-handed goal of the season, connecting 51 seconds into the third to start the Blackhawks' comeback from a two-goal deficit. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane scored for Washington in the first period. Arvid Soderblom made 20 saves and and Thompson blocked 20 shots.