Donato caps Blackhawks comeback, Blackhawks top Capitals 3-2

By Matt Carlson, Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 9:27 p.m.

 
Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Donato, center, celebrates his goal with Teuvo Teravainen as Washington Capitals' Jakob Chychrun watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Chicago.

Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Donato, center, celebrates his goal with Teuvo Teravainen as Washington Capitals' Jakob Chychrun watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — Ryan Donato scored his team-leading 11th goal with 2:18 left in regulation to cap Chicago's three-goal, third-period rally and lift the Blackhawks to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. TJ Brodie connected with 5:53 left in the third period to tie it at 2. Ilya Mikheyev scored Chicago's first short-handed goal of the season, connecting 51 seconds into the third to start the Blackhawks' comeback from a two-goal deficit. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane scored for Washington in the first period. Arvid Soderblom made 20 saves and and Thompson blocked 20 shots.

