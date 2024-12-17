Juuse Saros makes 25 saves to lead Predators over sliding Rangers 2-0

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jonathan Marchessault and Adam Wilsby scored and Juuse Saros made 25 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. The Predators have won two of three following a franchise record-tying eight-game losing streak. Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves for the struggling Rangers, losers of three straight. The shutout was the third of the season and 26th of Saros' career. Steven Stamkos and Filip Forsberg each had two assists.