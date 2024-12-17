Hannah Brandt's 3rd period goal helps Fleet beat Charge 3-2

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 8:31 p.m.

 

Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

BOSTON — Jamie Lee Rattay, Shay Maloney and Hannah Brandt each scored their first goal of the season to help the Boston Fleet beat the Ottawa Charge 3-2. Hilary Knight stole the puck behind the Ottawa net and fed Brandt on the left side for wrist-shot that bounced off the back post into the goal to cap the scoring with 12:34 to play. Shiann Darkangelo, who had one assist in 17 games with Boston last season before she was traded to Ottawa in March, and Aneta Tejralová's each scored for the Charge.

The Associated Press

