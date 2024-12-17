Crews leads fellow Missouri mates to 83-72 win over feisty Jacksonville State

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Reserve Jacob Crews scored 19 points and Missouri overcame a handful from Jacksonville State and beat the Gamecocks 83-72. Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 18 points for the Gamecocks. Crews sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a Mark Mitchell layup and the 8-0 run in 1:23 gave Missouri its largest lead of the game at 75-68 with 4:23 remaining. The run continued when Mitchell made a pair of foul shots and Crews dropped another 3 for an 80-68 lead.