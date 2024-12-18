Salt Lake City apartment owner agrees to EPA settlement amid lead paint investigation

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The owners of a Jordan Meadows apartment complex agreed to pay a nearly $75,000 settlement amid allegations that they failed to notify tenants of lead-based paint hazards, according to federal environmental officials.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that Pacific Coast Capital, which owns North Aspen Apartments within Salt Lake City's west side, agreed to also modify its lead disclosures to settle allegations that it violated the Residential Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Act.

The law, created in 1992, requires that information about lead-based paint and possible hazards be disclosed to tenants or homebuyers for most buildings constructed before 1978, when the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission created new lead-based paint regulations.

EPA officials didn't disclose the exact allegations but said Tuesday that the case is now resolved.

"(The) EPA is committed to protecting the health and safety of communities in Utah, including in areas that have been overburdened by hazards like lead," said KC Becker, the agency's regional administrator. "This settlement will help ensure that Utahns have the information they need to make informed choices about where they live."

Officials added that they will continue to monitor the apartment complex to make sure that regulations are being followed. The agency notes that inhaling or ingesting microscopic dust from lead-based paint can cause all sorts of health issues for people of all ages.