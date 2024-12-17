Ohio State's Howard and Vols' Iamaleava dealing with playoff pressure from different perspectives

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Nico Iamaleava has been learning on the job with each snap, and Saturday night will be his 14th start this year for the seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Will Howard's next start for No. 6 Ohio State could be his last in college. The quarterbacks in Saturday night's first-round College Football Playoff game couldn't be more different in terms of experience. The pressure is the same: Find a way to advance to the Rose Bowl against top-seeded Oregon on Jan. 1. Iamaleava downplayed the pressure of playing quarterback at Tennessee. He said Tuesday he knows what he signed up for.