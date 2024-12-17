With bowl game on horizon, what are BYU's priorities in transfer portal?

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

PROVO — BYU had barely learned its Alamo Bowl opponent before the first player headed to the transfer portal, but that wasn't the last, either.

More players than ever in college football are hitting the portal — in large part because of the expected forthcoming of the 105-man roster limit due to the House v. NCAA settlement — and perhaps the brunt of the changes are happening on bowl-eligible teams.

Imagine an NFL where the draft, free agency and postseason playoffs are happening at the same time. That's the world college football coaches find themselves with the transfer portal.

Don't feel bad for the coaches, though. If anything, feel sorry for the players who are trying to find a new home while everything around the collegiate landscape shifts.

"There's a lot of madness," BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said after practice Monday. "But the only thing you can do is adapt to it. It's happening. Do I like it? No, but we have to just deal with it and do our best. I think we're doing a good job of managing it.

"We have a really good team coming back next year, and good players have already told us they're staying," he added. "We've just got to keep working our way through it."

After a 10-2 regular season that included a 7-2 mark in Big 12 play, the Cougars have already begun to turn over the roster. The most recent transfer portal departures include Aisea Moa, the former pass rushing standout from North Ogden who announced he had entered the portal Monday evening with two seasons of eligibility.

Some player transfers are expected, while others are more of a surprise. Crew Wakley's departure is more of the latter, after the former Jordan High quarterback turned Utah State transfer and BYU walk-on opted to move on after starting nine games at safety in 2024.

"It's going to require some of the younger players to step up, which has happened all season," BYU's Tanner Wall said of Wakley, who totaled 44 tackles, a sack and two interceptions for BYU. "Guys like Raider Damuni, Tommy Prassas and Faletau (Satuala) are going to be stepping up and filling in those shoes to make some plays."

Defensive coordinator Jay Hill echoed his safety's words about Wakley, as well as the trio of underclassmen that have already seen increased minutes in bowl practices since Wakley's departure.

"Crew was a great player," he said. "He made a lot of great plays for us, but it's a next-man-up mentality; we've got to have it. We have some really talented, young safeties in that group, and I'm excited to see how they play."

Hill acknowledged the reality of the transfer portal, but said that each new addition needs to fit BYU's unique culture as a program and a university as the Cougars go out recruiting transfer prospects. Building that culture has fallen primarily on the shoulders of head coach Kalani Sitake, who signed a long-term contract extension following the regular season to remain in Provo.

BYU won't necessarily go after the "best player available" in all circumstances, his defensive coordinator added, but there are places where the coaching staff has already begun to tap the transfer market to fill in for reinforcements.

For Hill, it starts up front on the defensive line.

"We're going to have to add some beef there, and some guys will have to get bigger and stronger," said Hill, whose defensive line will lose Tyler Batty, Blake Mangelson, Isaiah Bagnah, Logan Lutui and John Nelson to graduation. "But there's some real talent in the young guys. I'm really excited to see how they're going to progress through this bowl game, and through spring and fall camp."

Expect the Cougars to also seek out some help in the secondary, particularly at cornerback where Jakob Robinson, Mory Bamba and Marque Collins are among the departures.

On offense, BYU has already begun to address is needs after receiving a commitment Monday night from former Utah tight end Carsen Ryan. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound former four-star recruit out of American Fork and Timpview spent two seasons at UCLA before transferring to Utah, where he made 10 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in 12 games including five starts on the Hill.

The Cougars lost former four-star tight end Jackson Bowers to the portal, Ryner Swanson to a two-year church mission, and Keanu Hill, Ray Paulo, Mata'ava Ta'ase and Mason Fakahua to graduation out of the transfer room. The team's most experienced returning tight end is Ethan Erickson, who played in seven games last year before having a season-ending foot injury.

Roderick said the offensive staff will also try to add to its offensive line, with the departure of seniors Connor Pay and Caleb Etienne.

"We like the guys that are returning, but a little more depth would be good," he added. "We're not desperate for it, and it's got to be the right guy and the right fit."

Not on Roderick's wish list? Another quarterback, after starter Jake Retzlaff took a step forward as a redshirt junior with 2,796 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also noted McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet in the backup spot behind Retzlaff.

"We like the guys we have," Roderick said. "You never say never at any position; any chance you have to get a player that helps your team get better, you have to be open to that. But our immediate needs would be a little more depth at O-line, and that's pretty much it."