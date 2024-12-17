No. 3 Cyclones' fast turnaround earns coach T.J. Otzelberger new contract through the 2031-32 season

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Jackson State, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches from the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Jackson State, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — Coach T.J. Otzelberger of third-ranked Iowa State has agreed to a new contract through the 2031-32 season. Otzelberger inherited a program that won two games in 2020-21 and led the Cyclones to 22 wins and the Sweet 16 in his first season. His second team won 19 games and lost its NCAA opener. The Cyclones last season won the Big 12 Tournament, advanced to the Sweet 16 and finished with 29 victories, second-most in program history. Iowa State is 9-1 this season and Otzelberger is 79-36 at the school, including 29-25 in Big 12 play.

