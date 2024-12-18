The Office of the Medical Examiner works for the living, not the dead

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

When most people think of the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner (OME), they probably picture it as a place for solving mysterious deaths, much like what you might see in a forensic crime drama on TV. While working with law enforcement on a case is one part of their work, the OME's impact goes far beyond that. In fact, the office is just as focused on helping the living as it is on investigating the dead. Through its efforts, the OME provides invaluable support to families, public health and communities across the state.

Though you may not realize it, the Utah OME plays a significant role in your life. One of its key focuses is uncovering health trends that support policies and programs to prevent future deaths. From improving public safety to offering grief support for families, the OME's work touches more lives than you might think.

In June, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services welcomed a new medical examiner, Dr. Deirdre Amaro. Because processes differ between states and counties, Dr. Amaro wants to highlight the ways the Utah OME plays a unique role in the lives of Utahns. Here are just a few of the ways the Utah OME has made a difference in your community and beyond.

Providing families with peace

As stated on their website, the primary mission of the OME is to "[investigate] all sudden, unexpected, violent, suspicious, or unattended deaths in Utah. This includes deaths related to accidents, homicides, suicides, and those without clear medical explanations."

But discovering the cause of death is just part of it. What they really care about is providing grieving families with much-needed closure and collecting data that could potentially save lives.

As for closure, the OME assisted in solving three cold cases in 2023 alone, bringing peace to grieving families and entire communities that had been waiting for justice and answers.

Overseeing public health in all of Utah

The Utah OME doesn't just solve individual mysteries; It protects the health of everyone in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Utah is one of just 11 states with a centralized medical examiner system, which means they investigate deaths for the entire state, not just at a local or district level. A centralized approach like this allows the office to better monitor and identify public health trends, such as increases in suicides or drug overdoses, before they become larger problems.

Uncovering the opioid crisis

In the early 2000s, the Utah OME noticed a troubling rise in deaths linked to prescription opioids. Realizing the scale of the problem, they began collecting data and sounding the alarm. Their efforts sparked life-saving programs like the state's opioid alert system and unique family interviews with those impacted by overdoses. By understanding the root causes of these preventable deaths, the OME helped push for public health interventions that have saved countless lives.

Photo: qunica.com - stock.adobe.com

Supporting mental health

Many people are aware of the need for mental health services and suicide prevention in the state. Tragically, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services reported that suicide was the second leading cause of death among Utahns ages 10 to 44 in 2023.

What you may not know is that the Utah OME has been researching suicide for decades. Through partnerships with organizations like the University of Utah, they've developed early intervention programs and mental health resources, such as the SafeUT app, which offers a free, confidential crisis chat and tip line for students, parents and educators. The OME also collaborates on policies to expand mental health care, including mobile crisis outreach teams and suicide prevention programs like Live On Utah that are transforming how communities respond to mental health emergencies.

Offering comprehensive support

While the OME's most visible work might be the forensic investigations it conducts, the office is much more than a place for autopsies. It's a comprehensive support system for families, communities and law enforcement. OME staff offer grief support to those who have lost loved ones, provide expert testimony in court, train the next generation of forensic pathologists and even partner with organizations to improve organ and tissue donation.

Bearing a heavy burden

Given the emotional toll of their work, OME staff cope in a variety of ways. For some, that means spending time with pets (one staff member even has a pet lobster!), volunteering, exercising, being outdoors, coaching youth sports, or enjoying music and the arts.

It's a demanding job, but their dedication reflects how deeply they value the lives of Utahns and the well-being of the community as a whole.

A hidden lifeline for you and your family

You may not think about the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner every day, but its impact on your life is undeniable.

Next time you hear about the OME, remember: Their work is not just for the dead — it's a critical resource for the living. Through their investigations, research and outreach, the Utah OME plays a crucial role in keeping families safe, healthy and supported, making Utah a better place for everyone.

To learn more, visit ome.utah.gov.