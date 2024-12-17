Milwaukee Brewers complete their staff by hiring Julio Borbón as first base coach

By The Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 17, 2024 at 9:21 a.m.

 

MILWAUKEE — Julio Borbón has joined Milwaukee's staff as the Brewers' first base coach after spending the last three seasons working in the Minnesota Twins organization. Borbón takes over for Quintin Berry. Berry spent four seasons as the Brewers' first base coach before leaving to become the Chicago Cubs' third base coach. Borbón had worked in player development with the Twins as their assistant coordinator of instruction since 2022. He had worked in the New York Yankees' farm system from 2019-21.

