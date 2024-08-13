Brandt Snedeker attended the Payne Stewart Award ceremony as a rookie. Now the honor goes to him

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Brandt Snedeker is this year's recipient of the Payne Stewart Award. He has an interesting connection with Stewart even though Snedeker was still in college when Stewart died in a 1999 plane crash. Snedeker's family is from the same hometown as Stewart in Springfield, Missouri. He says his grandmother knew Stewart's father and was a big golf fan. She's the one who first took out Snedeker to play golf when he was a boy. Snedeker says he went to the Payne Stewart Award dinner when he was a PGA Tour rookie and never missed one when he was in Atlanta for the Tour Championship.