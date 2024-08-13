IndyCar's David Malukas signs with A.J. Foyt Racing

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 13, 2024 at 11:18 a.m.

 
HOUSTON — IndyCar driver David Malukas has signed a multiyear deal with A.J. Foyt Racing. The deal was announced on Tuesday, three-plus months after the 22-year-old Malukas was released by Arrow McLaren without running an IndyCar race for the team due to a wrist injury from a mountain biking accident. Malukas was signed in September to McLaren's three-car IndyCar team after two-time series champion Alex Palou breached his contract and declined to join the team as planned for this season. Malukas dislocated his wrist and tore tendons when he crashed on his mountain bike one month before the season-opening race.

