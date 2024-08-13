Florida counting on 6 key transfers, including WRs Badger and Dike, as Billy Napier begins Year 3

By Mark Long, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 13, 2024 at 11:25 a.m.

 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida football coach Billy Napier needs some help. He's 11-14 in two seasons in Gainesville, including 0-2 against middling Kentucky and 1-7 against rivals Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee. He revamped his staff following a 5-7 record in 2023 and then turned to the transfer portal to help reshape his roster. He signed 12 players from the portal, including six potential starters who could help the Gators return to their winning ways. The list includes receivers Elijhah Badger and Chimere Dike as well as safeties DJ Douglas and Asa Turner.

