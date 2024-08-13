Pakistan rewards javelin champion Nadeem with $897,000 for record-breaking throw at Paris Olympics

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ISLAMABAD — Olympic javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has received a total of 250 million rupees ($897,000) as Pakistan continues to celebrate his record-breaking throw at the Paris Games. Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, announced 150 million rupees ($538,000) for Nadeem at a special ceremony to honor the star athlete in Islamabad. Sharif's announcement came hours after Punjab's chief minister Mariam Nawaz visited Nadeem's house in a village in the Mian Channu district and presented him with a check for 100 million rupees ($359,000). Nawaz also handed him the keys to a new car which has a special registration number of "PAK 92.97" to commemorate Nadeem's throw of 92.97 meters at Paris, which was an Olympic record.