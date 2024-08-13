Valhalla Golf Club, site of this year's PGA Championship, to host 2028 Solheim Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Valhalla Golf Club will host the Solheim Cup in 2028, bringing the women's team competition to a venue that has hosted the Ryder Cup and four PGA Championships, including earlier this year. Tuesday's announcement by the LPGA Tour marks a reprieve for a course that appeared to have shaky prospects for staging future major events after top-ranked Scottie Scheffler was arrested outside the entrance before the second round of the PGA Championship in May. The Solheim Cup is a three-day match between women from the United States and Europe with a format similar to the Ryder Cup.

