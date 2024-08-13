Sports on TV for Wednesday, Aug. 14

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 13, 2024 at 8:10 a.m.

 
(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Aug. 14

GOLF

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Amateur, Round of 64, Hazeltine National Golf Club and Chaska Town Course, Chaska, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Caribbean vs. Mexico, Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: New England vs. West, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Asia-Pacific vs. Canada, Williamsport, Pa.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: Southeast vs. Midwest, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Kansas City at Minnesota

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee OR N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox

RUGBY (MEN'S)

4:45 a.m. (Thursday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2:50 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, Final, Warsaw, Poland

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Forge FC

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — USL Championship: El Paso at Sacramento

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Ronin Sport.

