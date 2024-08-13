Frank Selvy, NCAA record holder with 100 points in a game, dies at 91

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 13, 2024 at 7:47 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 13, 2024 at 7:32 a.m.

 
1 photo
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The NCAA men's basketball record holder with 100 points in a game has died. Frank Selvy was 91 years old. He set the record while playing for Furman on Feb. 13, 1954. Selvy's family announced that he died at his home in Simpsonville, South Carolina. A cause of death was not revealed. Furman's vice president of intercollegiate athletics says Selvy was "Furman's all-time greatest athlete." Selvy was a two-time All-American at Furman and he later played nine NBA seasons. A 6-foot-3 guard, he twice led the NCAA in scoring, averaging 41.7 points as a senior.

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  