Dutch beach volleyball player convicted of rape says he considered quitting the Olympics

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 13, 2024 at 7:05 a.m.

 
3 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde, who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016, says he considered quitting the Paris Olympics amid the controversy surrounding his participation. Van de Velde and his partner Matthew Immers reached the quarterfinals in Paris, where they lost to Brazil in straight sets. The pair played four matches in the tournament and Van de Velde was repeatedly subjected to a stream of hoots and whistles. Asked Tuesday in an interview with Dutch national broadcaster NOS if he thought about quitting, Van de Velde said that he considered it both before and during the Olympics, but he ultimately decided to compete.

Photos

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  