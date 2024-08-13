Filipino gymnast who won 2 Olympic golds in Paris gets hero's welcome and free buffets for life

By Jim Gomez And Joeal Calupitan, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 13, 2024 at 9:01 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 13, 2024 at 6:48 a.m.

 
7 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo has flown home to a hero's welcome after winning two gold medals at the Paris Olympics. Donors have pledged more than $1 million worth of cash and gifts for him including a resort house and free lunch buffets for life. The 24-year-old's gold medal wins in the men's floor exercise and vault were the largest victory ever by a Filipino athlete since the Philippines joined the Games a century ago. A celebratory parade for Yulo and the other athletes along Manila's main streets on Wednesday is expected to draw thousands of people.

Photos

Most recent Olympics stories

Related topics

OlympicsNational Sports
Jim Gomez And Joeal Calupitan

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  