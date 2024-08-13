Defending women's Tour de France champion Demi Vollering wins time trial and takes overall race lead

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Defending women's Tour de France champion Demi Vollering has won a short, sharp time trial through the streets of Rotterdam to take the overall leader's yellow jersey from fellow Dutch rider Charlotte Kool in the third stage of this year's tour. Vollering's win Tuesday made it three victories in three stages for Dutch riders as the eight-stage tour started in the Netherlands. Vollering finished the 6.3-kilometer (3.9-mile) dash over tram rails and bridges in downtown Rotterdam in 7 minutes, 25 seconds. Her victory came hours after Kool beat another Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes on the line to defend her leader's yellow jersey in the second stage.