Advocates want para-surfing to be part of Paralympics after being overlooked for Los Angeles 2028

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Para-surfing— a form of surfing that allows people with physical disabilities to ride waves on a board or wave ski— has been excluded from the Los Angeles Paralympics. But that hasn't stopped fans and participants of the sport from around the world in strengthening their desire for it to be included in future Paralympics, offering creative solutions to help address costs and other logistical issues. An online petition asking for para-surfing to be included in the Los Angeles Games has begun, getting over 19,000 signatures. Para-surfing being included in the Paralympics has also received support from the International Surfing Association.

