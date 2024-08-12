Sale and Snell lock horns in scoreless duel before Braves beat Giants 1-0 in 10 innings

By Emily Ohman, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 12, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 11:00 p.m.

 
SAN FRANCISCO — Chris Sale and Blake Snell put on a pitching show in a matchup of aces before the Atlanta Braves edged the San Francisco Giants 1-0 on pinch-hitter Travis d'Arnaud's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning. Snell carried a no-hit bid through six innings for San Francisco, just 10 days after throwing his first career no-hitter at Cincinnati. The left-hander gave up Marcell Ozuna's leadoff double in the seventh on his 103rd pitch. The two-time Cy Young Award winner struck out 11 and walked three in 6 1/3 innings. Sale fanned 12 without a walk in seven innings of three-hit ball as Atlanta won for only the second time in nine tries and moved a game ahead of the New York Mets for the final National League wild card.

