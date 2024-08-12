Francis fires gem, Wagner gets 3 hits in MLB debut as Blue Jays beat Angels 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Bowden Francis pitched seven dominant innings and Will Wagner got hits in the first three at-bats of his major league debut as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2. Leo Jiménez launched his first career home run and the last-place Blue Jays won the opener of a six-game trip after losing four of their previous five road games. Mickey Moniak and Jo Adell homered for the Angels, who lost for the third time in four games after earning a series win on the road against the New York Yankees. Wagner, the son of former All-Star closer Billy Wagner, hit the first pitch he saw into right-center field for a second-inning double.

