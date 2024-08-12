Sheets, Lee, Baldwin power White Sox past Yankees 12-2 for 1st win under Sizemore

By Andrew Seligman, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 12, 2024 at 10:29 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 9:27 p.m.

 
10 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Gavin Sheets matched a career high with four hits and drove in four runs, Korey Lee and Brooks Baldwin homered, and the Chicago White Sox gave interim manager Grady Sizemore his first win, pounding the New York Yankees 12-2 after losing 24 of 25. The White Sox set season highs for runs and with 18 hits after dropping their first two games under Sizemore, who took over when the White Sox fired Pedro Grifol on Thursday. They had lost three straight since beating Oakland to stop a 21-game skid that matched an American League record. Lee connected leading off a two-run fourth. Baldwin capped a six-run seventh with a three-run drive that made it 11-2. Sheets had three RBI doubles and a run-scoring single.

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Andrew Seligman

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  