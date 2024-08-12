Sheets, Lee, Baldwin power White Sox past Yankees 12-2 for 1st win under Sizemore

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CHICAGO — Gavin Sheets matched a career high with four hits and drove in four runs, Korey Lee and Brooks Baldwin homered, and the Chicago White Sox gave interim manager Grady Sizemore his first win, pounding the New York Yankees 12-2 after losing 24 of 25. The White Sox set season highs for runs and with 18 hits after dropping their first two games under Sizemore, who took over when the White Sox fired Pedro Grifol on Thursday. They had lost three straight since beating Oakland to stop a 21-game skid that matched an American League record. Lee connected leading off a two-run fourth. Baldwin capped a six-run seventh with a three-run drive that made it 11-2. Sheets had three RBI doubles and a run-scoring single.