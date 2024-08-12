Betts homers in return from injury, Ohtani also goes deep as Kershaw and Dodgers beat Brewers 5-2

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MILWAUKEE — Mookie Betts homered and drove in three runs to mark his return from a broken left hand, Shohei Ohtani also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2. Clayton Kershaw struck out six in his first win this season, allowing one run over 5 2/3 innings as the Dodgers took the opener of a four-game series between NL division leaders. Betts went 2 for 4 with a two-run homer and an RBI single in his first game since going on the injured list in mid-June. Ohtani hit a 424-foot drive to left-center in the fifth.