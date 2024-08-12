AP PHOTOS: AP photographers pick their favorite Paris Olympics images

By The Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 13, 2024 at 1:36 a.m. | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 8:29 p.m.

 
Leer en español

PARIS — Associated Press photographers have shot hundreds of thousands of amazing photos during the Paris Olympics. The Games featured a little something for everyone, and AP was there to capture it all with photos of iconic landmarks, remarkable athletic feats, emotional highs and lows, frenzied fans and much more.

The photographers assigned to the Games combed through hordes of photos they shot and were asked to select their favorite. Here's a look at those magical moments.

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The Associated Press

