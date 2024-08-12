Twins beat Royals 8-3 with home runs by Castro and Lewis in 6-run 2nd inning off Singer

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MINNEAPOLIS — Willi Castro had a three-run home run and Royce Lewis hit a two-run shot in a six-run second inning for the Minnesota Twins on the way to an 8-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The Twins improved to 6-2 against the Royals this season in opening a key series between the division rivals and close wild card competitors. The Twins are 6-2 against the Royals this season. They remained 3½ games behind American League Central leader Cleveland after splitting a four-game series with the Guardians over the weekend. The third-place Royals dropped to five games back.