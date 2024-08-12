Twins beat Royals 8-3 with home runs by Castro and Lewis in 6-run 2nd inning off Singer

By Dave Campbell, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 12, 2024 at 9:45 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 8:26 p.m.

 
8 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MINNEAPOLIS — Willi Castro had a three-run home run and Royce Lewis hit a two-run shot in a six-run second inning for the Minnesota Twins on the way to an 8-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The Twins improved to 6-2 against the Royals this season in opening a key series between the division rivals and close wild card competitors. The Twins are 6-2 against the Royals this season. They remained 3½ games behind American League Central leader Cleveland after splitting a four-game series with the Guardians over the weekend. The third-place Royals dropped to five games back.

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Dave Campbell

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  