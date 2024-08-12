Twins pull Buxton with right hip discomfort, after strikeout in 5th inning vs. Royals

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton was removed from the game against Kansas City because of discomfort in his right hip. Buxton has seven home runs in his last 55 at-bats. He struck out in the fifth inning against Royals right-hander Brady Singer. He was replaced on defense in the sixth by Manny Margot. The Twins announced Buxton's status as day to day. He was sidelined in 2022 by a strained right hip that ultimately ended his season about six weeks early.

