Enjoy a weekend of classic rock at Utah's Boomerfest

Back for its third year, the Wasatch Boomerfest is quickly gaining a reputation as one of Utah's must-go music festival destinations. After all, what could be better than a weekend full of classic rock and great food set in the backdrop of the breathtaking Utah mountains?

This year's festival features an exciting blend of new and returning artists, all delivering top-notch, family-friendly entertainment. But that's not all — Wasatch Boomerfest is upping the ante with fresh enhancements designed to make your experience even more memorable.

With a dynamic lineup of bands, a host of engaging activities and the added luxury of glamping options, this event has everything you need for an extraordinary weekend. Get ready to make lasting memories — here's all the info you need to join the fun!

A music festival like no other

From Aug. 23–25, the Wasatch Boomerfest will transform the picturesque Starks Lane in Wallsburg, Utah, into a lively festival grounds. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. This year's lineup of performers includes:

The Pranksters (a Grateful Dead Tribute Band)

Seasoned Amnesia

Rosander

Geneva Road

The Queen Bees

Exit Strategy

Carpenters Platinum (a Carpenters Tribute Band)

Ronstadt Live (a Linda Ronstadt Tribute Band)

Imagine (a Beatles Tribute Band)

School of Rock

Rosie and the Thorns

Rewind

Gina Osmond and the Bone Band.

Grab your event pass for just $79 per person (children 15 and under get in free!) and enjoy a weekend packed with classic rock, good food and more. With a dozen top talented bands taking the stage, there's no shortage of great music and good vibes!

Photo: Sara Hall

Boomerville: Glamping at its finest

Why rough it when you can glamp it? This year, Boomerfest is proud to introduce Boomerville — a luxurious yurt experience provided by VIP YURTS LLC. Just imagine it: Instead of hauling all that heavy camping gear around and fiddling with tent poles, you can simply show up with a suitcase and a cooler for a full weekend of fun.

Boomerville glampers will enjoy over 210 square feet of space in their private, waterproof, windproof yurts, complete with an incredible sky-view ceiling. You can choose an unfurnished yurt and bring your own bedding, or you can rent a fully-furnished yurt with beds, sheets, blankets, pillows, chairs, a rug and a lantern. Each yurt includes six event passes and camping fees, making it a hassle-free way to enjoy the festival in style.

For more information on yurt pricing, visit the Boomerfest website.

More than just music

The Wasatch Boomerfest is packed with activities beyond the stage. In addition to great music, you'll also have access to:

Train rides: Perfect for kids and adults alike!

Food trucks: Satisfy your taste buds with a variety of tasty options.

Vendors: Shop unique crafts and goods while enjoying the festival atmosphere.

Plus, your event ticket includes free admission to the Richard W. Erickson Antique and Classic Power Museum next door. This museum features more than 120 antique farm tractors, hundreds of muscle cars and one of the largest collections of classic motorcycles in Utah. Admission is free on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children 15 and under are free.

Support a great cause

In case you need one more good reason to attend Wasatch Boomerfest 2024, here it is. Net proceeds from Wasatch Boomerfest 2024 will support Continue Mission, a non-profit dedicated to assisting Utah veterans and service members with physical, mental and emotional injuries. Your attendance helps fund events, suicide prevention and mental health awareness programs.

Get involved: Volunteer and sponsor

Want to be part of the action? Consider volunteering or becoming a sponsor. Volunteers help make the event run smoothly and sponsors gain valuable exposure while supporting a worthwhile cause. Check out the Wasatch Boomerfest volunteer page or sponsor packages for more details.

Save money and time by buying tickets online

This year's Wasatch Boomerfest runs Aug. 23–25 at 50 Starks Lane in Wallsburg, Utah. If you want to make a night of it but don't want to splurge on a yurt, there's plenty of room for overnight tents and RV dry camping for $85 per vehicle or tent.

Finally, here's one more bit of news the frugally-minded boomers out there will love: If you buy your tickets online in advance, you'll save time — and money. Simply click on this link to skip the long lines and pocket some extra cash. With the money you save, you can enjoy an extra snack or two when you get there!

For more information, visit richardericksonfoundation.org/wasatch-boomerfest. Use the code KSL25 for a discount.