Valdez follows up no-hit bid with 5 2/3 strong innings as AL West-leading Astros beat Rays 6-1

By Mark Didtler, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 12, 2024 at 8:23 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 7:26 p.m.

 
10 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Framber Valdez followed up his no-hit bid with 5 2/3 strong innings, and the AL West-leading Houston Astros won their six straight game by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1. Alex Bregman and Yainer Diaz homered for the Astros, who lead the division by one-half game over idle Seattle. Valdez (12-5) improved to 7-0 in his last nine starts after allowing three hits, walking one and striking out nine. Valdez came within one out of his second career no-hitter in his previous start at Texas on Aug. 6. The Rays have lost five of seven to drop back to .500 at 59-59.

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
Mark Didtler

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  