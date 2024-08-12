Valdez follows up no-hit bid with 5 2/3 strong innings as AL West-leading Astros beat Rays 6-1

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Framber Valdez followed up his no-hit bid with 5 2/3 strong innings, and the AL West-leading Houston Astros won their six straight game by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1. Alex Bregman and Yainer Diaz homered for the Astros, who lead the division by one-half game over idle Seattle. Valdez (12-5) improved to 7-0 in his last nine starts after allowing three hits, walking one and striking out nine. Valdez came within one out of his second career no-hitter in his previous start at Texas on Aug. 6. The Rays have lost five of seven to drop back to .500 at 59-59.