Steer homers twice and drives in 5 runs as Reds beat Cardinals 6-1 behind Abbott

By Jeff Wallner, Associated Press | Updated - Aug. 12, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 7:23 p.m.

 
CINCINNATI — Spencer Steer homered in consecutive at-bats and drove in five runs, and Elly De La Cruz hit his team-leading 21st homer as the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1. Andrew Abbott allowed one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings to snap his three-game losing streak. The left-hander was tagged for 12 earned runs over his previous 13 1/3 innings. Cardinals starter Sonny Gray struck out nine in five innings, but is winless in three career starts against his former club. He gave up six runs and five hits, including three homers. Abbott escaped bases-loaded jams in the second and third. He finished with six strikeouts and retired 11 straight batters during one stretch.

