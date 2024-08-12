Vikings QB McCarthy held out of practice with soreness in right knee after promising preseason debut

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 6:26 p.m.

 
3 photos
Save Story
Leer en español

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy reported soreness in his right knee and was held out of practice to undergo further examination. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said the team didn't have reason to believe McCarthy was experiencing any problem beyond routine soreness. O'Connell said he wasn't sure yet whether McCarthy would travel to Cleveland this week for two joint practices and a preseason game. McCarthy was slated for increased turns with the first-team offense. The Vikings also hosted free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore for a visit in the continuation of their persistence with potential upgrades.

Photos

Most recent NFL stories

Related topics

NFLNational Sports
The Associated Press

    Most Viewed

    ARE YOU GAME?

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

    KSL Weather Forecast

    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2024 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  