Vikings QB McCarthy held out of practice with soreness in right knee after promising preseason debut

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy reported soreness in his right knee and was held out of practice to undergo further examination. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said the team didn't have reason to believe McCarthy was experiencing any problem beyond routine soreness. O'Connell said he wasn't sure yet whether McCarthy would travel to Cleveland this week for two joint practices and a preseason game. McCarthy was slated for increased turns with the first-team offense. The Vikings also hosted free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore for a visit in the continuation of their persistence with potential upgrades.