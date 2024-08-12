The injury-riddled 49ers lose DT Kalia Davis for half the season with a knee injury

By Josh Dubow, Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 6:12 p.m.

 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco defensive tackle Kalia Davis will need to undergo surgery on his knee after getting hurt in the exhibition opener in the latest injury to hit the 49ers. San Francisco is missing more than a dozen players because of injuries, leading coach Kyle Shanahan to cancel a planned joint practice later this week against the New Orleans Saints. While most of the injured players are dealing with minor injuries that should be healed by the season opener on Sept. 9, Davis and cornerback Ambry Thomas are expected to miss about half the season after getting hurt in the exhibition opener.

Josh Dubow

