Lions sign QB Jake Fromm, adding depth at position that took a hit with Hendon Hooker's concussion

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 12, 2024 at 6:04 p.m.

 
Leer en español

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions signed quarterback Jake Fromm on Monday, adding depth at a position that took a hit when Hendon Hooker had a concussion. Detroit did not want to play a preseason game on Saturday night at Kansas City with just Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld healthy enough to take snaps. The 26-year-old Fromm went 0-2 as a starter in 2021 with the New York Giants. The former Georgia star was released by Washington in May. Detroit was hoping Hooker would get experience this month, coming back from a knee injury that ended his college career in 2022.

