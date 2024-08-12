No. 1 seeds, six Americans advance with wins in Cincinnati Open qualifying

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

CINCINNATI — Nuno Borges and Magdalena Frech, the top men's and women's seeds in the Cincinnati Open, advanced with wins in the qualifying round. Six Americans — three men and three women — advanced in the main draws. No. 5 seed Alex Michelsen of Aliso Viejo, Calif., Brandon Holt of Rolling Hills, Calif., and Aleksandar Kovacevic of New York were winners in the men's draw. In the women's draw, 12th-seeded Taylor Townsend of Smyrna, Ga., Robin Montgomery of Washington and Ashlyn Krueger of Springfield, Mo., advanced.